Nancy Pelosi's husband 'violently assaulted' in their home: spokesman
(Shutterstock.com)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office on Friday released a statement revealing that her husband, Paul Pelosi, was hospitalized after being "violently assaulted" in their home in San Francisco.

Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill revealed on Friday that an assailant broke into the Pelosis' home and attacked Paul Pelosi.

Pelosi was taken to a nearby hospital where he was given medial treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

The motivation of the attacker, who is now in police custody, is not yet known.

Nancy Pelosi was not in the residence at the time of her husband's assault.

Read the full statement below.

SmartNews