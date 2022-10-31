San Francisco DA announces charges against Pelosi attacker
Paul Pelosi / Shutterstock

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced additional charges against David Wayne DePape, the attacker of Paul Pelosi, spouse to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The politically motivated attack will garner charges including "attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, false imprisonment of an elder, as well as threats to a public official and their family."

It's unclear whether DePape had a lawyer yet, but Jenkins said that it would be clear at the court arraignment on Tuesday.

"It appears this was [politically motivated] based on his statements and comments that were made in that house during his encounter with Mr. Pelosi, it was politically motivated."

When asked if it was an assassination attempt, Jenkins explained he was looking for the Speaker of the House.

"Of course, the federal affidavit contains more information about other things, motivations he expressed," she said. "He certainly did enact what we believe is an attempt to murder her husband at the time that the police arrived.

Currently, he's facing 13 years to life based on the sentencing guidelines, she also said.

"One last thing I want to say today," she continued. "As leaders and as citizens, it is incumbent upon us all to watch the words that we say and to turn down the volume of our political rhetoric. We should be able to all engage in passionate political discourse but still remain respectful of one another. Violence certainly has no place in San Francisco or in politics."

"It's unnerved me as a political member in this city," she later said in the press conference. "We've got to a point where we know there have been tragedies in this very city of political leaders in the past. So, it's something we have to take very seriously and it's very sad to see that we're once again at a point in history where people believe it's okay to express their political sentiments through violence. So, I think it demonstrates that we have to calm things down. We have to decide that we are going to be more respectful as an American society, that it's okay to disagree, but it certainly is something that's unnerved us all."

The reference she made was to the assassination of former Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk.

