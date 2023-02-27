Fox board member Paul Ryan told Murdoch the network shouldn’t be spreading 2020 lies

Former Speaker Paul Ryan may have handed Donald Trump another reason to hate him.

Trump has been raging about Ryan on his personal social media site over the weekend, after Ryan said he won't attend the Republican Party's convention if Trump is the nominee. Trump responded by attacking Ryan as someone who couldn't be elected to a low-level office like a dogcatcher.

According to the court filings between the Fox News networks and Dominion Voting Systems, Trump might have another reason to go after Ryan.

Ryan complained as a Fox Corporation board member that it was his "fiduciary duty" to inform Murdoch that they shouldn't be spreading incorrect information about the 2020 election.

RELATED: Murdoch and Fox execs gave platform to 2020 election deniers after viewer backlash: lawsuit

He confirmed that the 'inflection point' was not just one day; 'it was the whole time' in the post-election November/December timeframe," the court documents say.

"Ryan knew that 'these conspiracy theories were baseless' and that Fox 'should labor to dispel conspiracy theories if and when they pop up,'" the documents continue. "Ryan also understood that when events occur, Fox 'can clearly amplify that news being made by covering it.' ... Ryan believed 'there ought to be a listing of all the allegations and then all the evidence or the validation or invalidation of those [election fraud] allegations just for the viewers' sake,' and suggested as much to Fox's senior management... Ryan told Rupert and Lachlan 'that Fox News should not be spreading conspiracy theories.'"

Former conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin of the Washington Post commented on that fact, saying that Ryan still stayed on the board of Fox despite disagreeing with their promotion of what he called conspiracy theories. In fact, Ryan profited off of it.