Furious Trump says Paul Ryan 'couldn't get elected dogcatcher'

An angry Donald Trump lashed out Sunday at one-time Republican House speaker Paul Ryan, calling him a "loser," after the former Wisconsin lawmaker said he will boycott the Republican National Convention in his home state next year if Trump is the likely presidential nominee.

"Paul Ryan is a loser," Trump responded in a fuming post on Truth Social. He "couldn't get elected dogcatcher in the Republican Party!"

Trump also preposterously insisted in the post that he won the 2020 presidential election by a larger margin than he won in 2016. Though he won the first time around, Trump lost the popular vote in 2016 by nearly 3 million ballots.

Trump was still steaming about Ryan's interview Saturday on ABC affiliate WISN-TV 12 in Milwaukee.

A WISN reporter asked Ryan: "For the Republican convention in Milwaukee, where will you be?"

"It depends on who the nominee is," Ryan responded. "I'll be here if it's somebody not named Trump. I'm not interested in participating in that, no. Even in Wisconsin," he added.

But Ryan said he does not believe Trump will be the GOP nominee. "The reason I don't think he'll be our nominee is because we know we're going to lose with him," he added.

Ryan hasn't been shy about expressing his total opposition to Trump.

He also told Fox News 6 in Milwaukee just last week: "If we nominate Trump again, we're going to lose. It's just that clear. We lost with him in ‘18, ’20 and '22. We know this. He will cost us another election. So I'm just excited about somebody not named Trump."

He also slammed Trump as a "proven loser" in an interview last Wednesday with The Washington Post. He said he's hopeful most Republicans are ready to move beyond Trump — and his baseless election lies. “We proved in 2022 that if you run on election conspiracy theories and re-litigate the ’20 election, it’s a loser for you,” Ryan said.

Ryan represented his congressional district in southeast Wisconsin from 1999 to 2019, and served as House speaker from 2015 to 2019.