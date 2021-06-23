Judge releases Capitol rioter to go on vacation after she makes ‘divine special appearance’ in court

U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui released an accused insurrectionist to go on vacation after she spent and night in jail and then verbally agreed to the court's conditions.
The news of Pauline Bauer's release was first reported by Matthew Russell Lee on Inner City Press.
According to the report, Faruqui ordered Bauer to be held in jail after finding her in contempt of court on June 21.
A court document filed on Tuesday recounted Bauer's Monday appearance before Faruqui. The document noted that Bauer claimed that she was making a "divine special appearance" before the court.
At the hearing on June 21, 2021, Ms. Bauer stated that she was making a “divine special appearance" as a “free living soul" and “a woman."2 Ms. Bauer also cited several passages from religious scripture as the basis for her statements. Ms. Bauer also sought to read a document into the record. The Court accepted the document, indicating that it would enter it into the record but rejected Ms. Bauer's request that she be allowed to read the 37- page document during the hearing. Upon information and belief, that document sets out various references to God, citations to Bible passages, and Constitutional Amendments as the basis for Ms. Bauer's statements to the Court.
After spending a night in jail, Bauer again appeared before Faruqui on Tuesday. The judge ruled that Bauer could be released on personal recognizance after she verbally agreed to the court's conditions, which included turning firearms over to her sister.
Faruqui also said that Bauer would be allowed to drive to Mount Rushmore on July 4 for a family vacation.
The FBI has said that Bauer called for the hanging of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other lawmakers during the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Read some of the reports and responses to Faruqui's ruling below.
Judge Faruqui: The conditions would be to turn in your firearms, until your court case is over. You have 2d Amendment rights. If you will say you will comply, I will release you.
— Inner City Press (@innercitypress) June 22, 2021
Pauline Bauer: I am one of God's creations...
Judge Faruqui: You cannot travel outside the country without permission. Do you frequently travel outside of the Western District of Pennsylvania?
Pauline Bauer: Yes, sir.
Judge Faruqui: So, the state of Pennsylvania
— Inner City Press (@innercitypress) June 22, 2021
Judge Faruqui: Can you give your firearm to, say, your sister? While it's pending. It may not be long. Could you promise me? More than one?
Pauline Bauer: I have no firearms in my business at the moment.
Judge Faruqui: If one if found later, you'll be back here.
— Inner City Press (@innercitypress) June 22, 2021
Judge Faruqui is reallllly going out of his way to help self-avowed sovereign citizen Pauline Bauer sign her conditions of release.
She's repping herself and he's now joined her in a virtual "break out" room off-air to assist her w/an interview with pretrial services.
— Alan Feuer (@alanfeuer) June 22, 2021
Update: In DC January 6 Case Pauline Bauer Is Now Ordered Released, After 1 Night, So Will Drive to Mt Rushmore July 4 after appearing before DDC District Judge McFadden June 28 - Inner City Press story: https://t.co/9kV5PGiYge @SubstackInc https://t.co/SgFnY4Cr00
— Matthew Russell Lee (@MatthewLeeICP) June 22, 2021
What a farce. Judge Faruqui accomplished nothing.
So this sovereign citizen agreed, in the moment, to abide by conditions of release? Who thinks she'll ACTUALLY abide by them?
She thinks she's above the law. Particularly with regard to her guns, she poses a danger to us all.
— 🌲Jay E Crawford🌲 (@JayECrawford) June 22, 2021
FWIW, a lot of people are complaining about the deference that Magistrate Judge Faruqui showed to Pauline Bauer, who invoked sovereign citizen rights. But remember--he has to treat her as innocent and has to respect both her right to counsel and her right to defend herself. https://t.co/q6xkJvA51g
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) June 22, 2021