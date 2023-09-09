'Payback': Jen Psaki says Trump already blew up his 2024 chances in 2020

"Payback can be a real pain in the neck." Those are the words of former Biden representative Jen Psaki as she explains how Donald Trump likely blew up his chances of being elected again.

Psaki, who a month ago correctly predicted that the Georgia indictment would present unique challenges for Trump, spent time in the Biden administration before joining MSNBC. She also previously knew that the second Jack Smith indictment would be about more than just Jan. 6.



On Saturday, Psaki made a point that not a lot of others have been openly talking about. She explained how Trump may have tanked his own presidential ambitions by convincing his followers that the system is broken.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Specifically, the anchor says "Trump's 2020 lies could have 2024 consequences."

"Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was rigged may come back to bite him in 2024," Psaki wrote on Saturday, pointing to a new USA Today/Suffolk University poll showing that "the former president’s rhetoric may be persuading some would-be Trump voters to sit out the 2024 presidential election."

"The poll found that unlikely voters (that is, those who are eligible to vote but aren’t planning to cast a ballot) actually support Trump over President Joe Biden by nearly 20 percentage points. But many also don’t believe their vote will actually count, so why bother," according to the article.

She continues:

"It turns out that spending years telling your potential supporters that elections are rigged may be bad for turnout. As USA Today’s Washington bureau chief Susan Page told me, 'These are already disenchanted folks who don’t believe that politics is working for them.'"

Read the full post here.