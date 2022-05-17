Buffalo shooter stored ammo at his best friend's house the day before massacre

The man who gunned down 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket on Saturday showed up at his best friend's mobile home the day before the attack and asked if he could store 5 boxes of ammunition there, ABC News reports.

Alleged shooter and white supremacist Payton Gendron, 18, told his lifelong friend Matthew Casado, 19, that he was rearranging his house and needed to store the ammo there for the time being.

Casado told the Daily Mail that Gendron also dropped off “a high-powered rifle and two additional boxes of evidence.”

“I was infuriated because he thought my house was a storage unit because he said he had to rearrange his house,” Casado said.

Casado’s mother said she moved the ammo to her own trailer in order to keep the bullets away from youngsters who might stop by. When they discovered that Gendron was the suspect in the shooting, they say they immediately called authorities.

Gendron faces first-degree murder charges after he allegedly drove 200 miles from his home in Conklin, New York, to a Tops Friendly Markets store in a predominantly Black neighborhood and opened fire, killing 10 people.