Jan 6th committee puts investigation of Ginni Thomas on hold while more subpoenas loom

According to reports from Politico and Axios, House investigators working for the select committee looking into the Jan 6th insurrection have placed their inquiry into Ginni Thomas, wife of associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, on the "back-burner" at a time when the committee is also pondering issuing more subpoenas to other persons of interest.

On Saturday, Jonathan Swan of Axios reported that House staffers are being alerted that there are "more bombshells to come" before the committee convenes public hearing in June, with Swan adding, "The Jan. 6 committee may seek testimony from additional lawmakers as soon as next week, ahead of blockbuster TV hearings that kick off next month."

The latest report from Politico suggests that Ginni Thomas, who spent Jan 6th and the days before and after imploring former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to do all he could to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election results, may not be swept up in the latest legal filings.

According to Politico's Kyle Cheney and Nicholas Wu, Ginni Thomas isn't off the hook, but she is also no longer a main topic of conversation among the Hose committee members.

"In the wake of the Ginni Thomas texts, some in the party’s left flank called for Justice Thomas’ impeachment or resignation, and others proposed censure," The Politic report states. "Yet despite renewed interest in high court ethics after the breach of a draft majority opinion showing the justices likely to strike down Roe v. Wade, House Democrats acknowledged in interviews that there’s simply too much else going on for them to keep a sustained focus on the Thomases."

In an interview on Friday, committee chairman Bennie Thompson stated, "She hasn’t come up recently.”

Nonetheless, the Politico report adds, "...the select committee has so far declined to tip its hand on its plans for Ginni Thomas — or whether they even consider her a significant part of their investigation. Select Committee Chair Bennie Thompson (D-MS) has said his panel could call her in for questioning, but investigators haven’t publicly taken that step yet."

