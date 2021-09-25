Pelosi warns Congress of 'time of intensity' as Dems rush to pass Biden's agenda by September 30th

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Saturday warned "the next few days will be a time of intensity" as the House of Representatives rushes to pass a slew of bills by the end of September.

In a "dear colleague" letter written to members of the Democratic Caucus, Pelosi argued Democrats to one week to "pass a Continuing Resolution, Build Back Better Act and the BIF" (Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework).

She said "September 30th is a date fraught with meaning."

Pelosi explained both the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework and the reconciliation bill were key to delivering President Joe Biden's agenda.

"We must pass the BIF to avoid the expiration of the surface transportation funding on September 30. And we must stay on schedule to pass the reconciliation bill so that we can Build Back Better," she explained. "The Build Back Better Act is a jobs bill for the future: addressing the empowerment of women in the workplace and creating good-paying green jobs by tackling the climate crisis. The jobs initiatives relating to child care, home health care, paid family and medical leave, universal pre-K and more are transformative."

Pelosi announced the Democratic Caucus will meet on Monday at 5:30 p.m.



