Nancy Pelosi privately accused Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Pramila Jayapal of fighting to be 'queen bee' of the left: new book
Shutterstock/YouTube

According to a new book by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns set to be released this May, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) had some harsh words for progressive lawmakers who helm the "The Squad," Punchbowl News reports.

In the book, which covers the period between the end of Donald Trump's presidency and the beginning of Joe Biden's, Pelosi privately blames progressives for nearly costing the Democrats the House, saying Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) were fighting to be "queen bee."

“In a few strictly confidential conversations she pointed a finger leftward. Pelosi told one senior lawmaker that Democrats had alienated Asian and Hispanic immigrants with loose talk of socialism," according to a review of the book. "In some of the same communities, the Italian Catholic speaker said, Democrats had not been careful enough about the way they spoke about abortion among new Americans who were devout people of faith.”

Pelosi was reportedly angry during the House infrastructure vote, when some progressive lawmakers decided to oppose the bill. She reportedly vented in private about the "progressive blockade" that resulted in her delaying the vote.

"She told another House Democrat that Pramila Jayapal and Ocasio-Cortez were vying to be the ‘queen bee’ of the left, but that their reward might be serving in the House minority after the next election.”

