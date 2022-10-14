Watch: Pelosi expected she would go to jail for punching Trump in the face on Jan. 6

CNN's Anderson Cooper on Thursday played exclusive footage shot by Speaker Nancy Pelosi's daughter, documentary filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi, on Jan. 6.

Earlier on Thursday, some of the video was played in the public hearing by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

CNN says it obtained roughly an hour of additional footage.

In one clip, Pelosi is told that the Secret Service had dissuaded Trump from marching on the Capitol himself.

An aide says, "they told him they don't have the resources to protect him here so at the moment he is not coming, but that could change."

"I hope he comes up here, I'm going to punch him out," the San Francisco Democrat said.

"I've been waiting for this — for trespassing on the Capitol grounds," Pelosi said.

"I'm going to punch him out, I'm going to go to jail, and I'm going to be happy," she said.

