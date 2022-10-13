Watch: Jan. 6 committee airs never-before-seen video of congressional leaders during Capitol attack

The House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack at the U.S. Capitol aired new video showing congressional leaders inside a secure room after being evacuated from the House floor during the attack.

Rep. Jaime Raskin (D-MD) said, "as the president watched the bloody attack unfold on Fox News from his dining room, members of Congress and other government official stepped into the leadership void created by the president's chilling and studied passive in the that day."

Raskin said the video showed how "everyone involved was working to -- you will see how everyone was working involved to stop the violence, to get federal law enforcement deployed to the scene to security capital complex."

"Not just democrats like Speaker Nancy Pelosi, but Republicans like Vice President Pence, Mitch McConnell, countless other appointees across the administration all of them did what President Trump was not doing, what he simply refused to do," Raskin said.

The video showed Pelosi, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD) working the phones.

The video was edited to show what was going on outside the secure room at the same time.

Watch below or at this link.