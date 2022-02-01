Pence's staffers do 'not seem happy' with Trump — and are spilling the beans to House investigators: CNN's Toobin
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin broke down the significance of former Vice President Mike Pence's staffers continuing to cooperate with the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol insurrection.

"How significant is it to see top advisers go to speak to the Select Committee?" asked anchor Wolf Blitzer.

"Well, you know, Wolf, this isn't a prosecution, but the committee is approaching it more or less like a prosecution," said Toobin. "They are working from the bottom up, from the outside in. And they are finding witnesses who were one or perhaps two steps removed from the president and finding out what they know."

"The interesting political part of this is that even though former Vice President Pence is publicly loyal to the former president, his staff doesn't seem as happy with Donald Trump, and they are telling what they know, unlike the people closest to Trump," added Toobin.

