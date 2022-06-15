What did Pence know and when did he know it? Here's what you should expect at the J6 committee's third day of hearings
Donald Trump, Mike POencxe (Photo via AFP)

Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) told Raw Story on Wednesday morning that he's prepared to lead the Thursday hearing in the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6. His focus will be on the "pressure campaign" targeting former Vice President Mike Pence "both publicly and privately."

The theory emerged after the election that Vice President Mike Pence could somehow stop the official certification on Jan. 6, 2021. Pence reportedly thought about moving forward with the effort and spoke with several legal experts about whether or not it was possible. During this time, former President Donald Trump and his allies pushed the idea with his running mate.

Committee aides confirmed Wednesday that there would be never before heard information about what Pence was doing during those key hours when the House was under attack.

A prominent point that the committee will make is that there continues to be an "ongoing threat" from those who sought to overturn the 2020 election and who promoted the so-called "big lie."

Legal experts told the former president at the time that there was no possible legal justification that could stop the official certification, but Trump persisted.

"Those around him chose an escalating path on an attack on the law," a committee aide explained.

Former Pence chief of staff Marc Short is not testifying in person, but the committee said that his testimony before the committee will be revealed, presumably through videos.

According to committee staff, the hearing will also take a look at the efforts by Trump's campaign to have false documents citing fake electors' attempts to muddle the official Electoral College Count. The Michigan attorney general has already referred her state's fake electors to the Justice Department, and the DOJ indicated it is something they are also looking into.

