WATCH: John Fetterman hilariously crushes 'wingnut' GOP lawmaker's dream of a new PA election audit

Appearing on CNN on Saturday afternoon with host Fredricka Whitfield, Lt. Gov John Fetterman (D-PA) dashed the hopes of a Republican Pennsylvania state senator who has sent out letters to multiple Pennsylvania counties demanding they turn over election-related equipment and materials so he can conduct "a forensic investigation" of the 2020 election.

In his blunt-talking style, Fetterman called Sen. Doug Mastriano (R) a "wingnut" equipped with Microsoft Word and some stationery who should be ignored.

Asked about the Republican's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Pennsylvania in an attempt to put Donald Trump back in the Oval Office, Fetterman dismissed the idea out of hand and proceeded to mock the Republican lawmaker.

"Okay, so this push for an audit comes after your state already completed two other legal audits," host Whitfield began. "Do you believe that there will be a third?"

"No, there won't be a third," the Lt Gov. shot back. "It's already been shut down and I want your viewers to understand: this is just one wingnut with Microsoft Word and stationery -- there's nothing more to it."

"It's not going to go anywhere, it has no legitimacy, it never had any legitimacy," he elaborated. "This is simply an attempt by him [Mastriano] to endear himself to Donald Trump to get that rose, so to speak, in his run for governor and get his endorsement. This is not going anywhere."

"It would be no different if you were standing on a street corner with a sandwich board yelling that 'the end is near' or something," he continued. "Just one guy with some stationery isn't going to amount to anything and, again, the Department of State has already shut that down and no audit is going to be occurring in Pennsylvania."

Noting lawsuits filed on Trump's behalf alleging voter fraud, Fetterman added, "Remember, this is the same, you know, they're trying to get the band back together. This is the same band that back in 2020 went 1 for 58. [These] are not the sharpest knives in the Republican drawers that are involved in this right now and there is no chance this is going to be successful."

