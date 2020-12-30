'100 percent false': Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor delivers 'hard fact' check to Trump fraud claims
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (MSNBC)

Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor John Fetterman on Wednesday fact-checked President Donald Trump's claims of voter fraud in his state.

The president pointed to a group of Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania claim more than 200,000 more ballots were cast in the state than there are registered voters, adding that all of those went to Joe Biden, but Fetterman dismantled his argument piece by piece.


"Let's be absolutely clear: This is 100% false," Fetterman responded. "This is a fringe minority of PAGOP (15% of REPUBLICAN representatives) pitching a truly bizarre, hot mess. Their own caucus rejects it, as of this writing not one single PA senator subscribes to this hot mess. thank u next"

Pennsylvania has documented exactly three cases of voter fraud in the Nov. 3 election -- and all three of those ballots were obtained by Trump supporters in their deceased parents' names to vote for the president.


Fetterman denounced the GOP state lawmakers for playing along with the president's "pitiful vignette of performance art," which he said could not stop Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, and he dismissed their claims as "absurd" -- especially since all 17 of them cast ballots by mail, which they and Trump insist is inherently fraudulent.