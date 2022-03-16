'Paranoid' People's Convoy drivers convinced commuters flipping them off are 'antifa' operatives: reporter

For the past couple of weeks, drivers in the so-called "People's Convoy" who have been circling the Beltway in Washington D.C. have been upset that commuters in the city have given them a rude reception.

Last week, for example, Daily Beast reporter Zachary Petrizzo captured a video of a trucker complaining about how many drivers in the area had given him the middle finger.

"You go around the Beltway, birds are flying, birds are flying everywhere!" the trucker said. "That's the kind of people that live up there, you know? It's a different world, D.C. is a different world."

READ MORE: Trump ally appears ready to challenge Mitt Romney in Utah primary

Now, however, Petrizzo brings word that the "People's Convoy" truckers are convinced that the people who don't like them must be part of a broader operation by the anti-fascist group antifa.

"Today while circling the Beltway, The People's Convoy became increasingly paranoid over standard commuter cars they believe to be with 'antifa,'" Petrizzo writes on Twitter. "'Six antifa vehicles! Six antifa vehicles,' a trucker said over the CB radio. 'Keep your heads on a swivel!' another trucker yelled."

Additionally, Petrizzo reports that some convoy truckers have now made their way into Washington D.C. and are feeling "triggered" because so many people in the city are telling them to "go home."

There is no evidence that "antifa" is trying to disrupt the convoy, and the more likely explanation is that commuters on the Beltway simply don't like having their drives slowed down.