Video shows People's Convoy drivers pinning biker to the ground after he gave them the middle finger

Video obtained by The Daily Beast's Zachary Petrizzo shows members of the "People's Convoy" pinning down a biker who earlier had given them the middle finger.

According to Petrizzo, the incident depicted in the video took place on March 16th at one of the 14th Street bridges in Washington D.C.

As Petrizzo tells it, the convoy truckers accosted the biker after he flipped them off. Shortly afterward, he writes, "the biker's head was slammed into the ground -- following truckers allegedly stealing his bike keys."

The video in question does not show the truckers slamming the biker's head or taking his keys, but it does show that three truckers clearly had him pinned to the ground as they stood around him.

In a follow-up tweet, Petrizzo claims that this was not an isolated incident with the convoy.

"After covering The People’s Convoy now for three weeks, I can say violence and threats are a feature, not a bug," he writes.

Watch the video below.


