WATCH: Lone bicyclist brings DC trucker convoy to a standstill as trucks honk in rage

The controversial trucker convoy annoyed residents of Washington, DC on Saturday with their noisy protest against government.

"Fox 5's Matthew Cappucci reported that traffic was backed up Saturday afternoon along I-395 and I-695, going from Virginia into the downtown D.C. area. Police closed off several exits in the area as a result of the convoys, and were guiding traffic southward away from the city," the network reported Saturday. "The Metropolitan Police Department says road closures will be implemented throughout the day Saturday to help deal with the heavy traffic."

There was also a dramatic event captured on a beltway freeway.

"Truck drivers with the so-called “People’s Convoy” boxed in a white Tesla on Saturday afternoon, sparking a clash with fellow truckers. A lead convoy participant, who goes by the alias 'Sasnak' on YouTube, captured a video of truckers boxing in the car near the Frederick, Maryland area after the freeway driver in question allegedly brake-checked convoy-goers," Zachary Petrizzo reported for The Daily Beast.

"Sasnak" had harsh words for those involved, who he described as kidnappers.

"That’s illegal. You can’t do that. You can’t block somebody in like that,” he said. “That’s considered abduction. The person in the car has the right to go bang bang and shoot you!”

Video also showed loud honking as a lone bicyclist slowed the convoy to pedestrian speeds. AAA says the average price for a gallon of diesel in DC is $5.24.