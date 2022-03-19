WATCH: Trucker convoy activist caught in lies while annoying Washington, DC neighborhood
Screengrab.

Residents of tree-lined residential neighborhoods in Washington, DC were bombarded by tractor-trailer air horns and rants about the coronavirus pandemic as a small trucker convoy drove through the city on Saturday.

Sarah Burris, a Raw Story senior editor, attended the noisy protest that seemed to have a half-dozen semi-trucks and another dozen passenger vehicles.

One supporter of the protest who was directing traffic reportedly claimed to live in the neighborhood, but none of the neighbors recognized the man. He then claimed he was a volunteer firefighter.

According the the DC Fire Museum, the city has not had a volunteer firefighting force for over 125 years.

Here is the thread she posted to Twitter:



