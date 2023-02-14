'Perfect example of a false equivalency': Marjorie Taylor Greene compares Ashli Babbitt to George Floyd

For the second time in as many weeks, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) compared Ashli Babbitt to victims of law enforcement brutality and insisted that Babbitt – who was fatally shot in the head by United States Capitol Police during the January 6th, 2021 insurrection inspired by then-President Donald Trump – was denied justice.
Greene's claim is false. The USCP explained following its investigation into the matter that "USCP's Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury."
Yet Greene is still promulgating her unsubstantiated conspiracy theory.
"And I wanna, I wanna go a little bit further. You know, we hear all of this talk nonstop about George Floyd, right? But yet no one cares about Ashli Babbitt. Nobody cares about her," Greene said at a town hall this week.
"I do," a man in the audience shouted.
"And I, and I see the video of when she was shot and what, what our mainstream media and what our Democrats refuse to acknowledge is if you watch that video, Ashley Babbitt was fighting people and trying to stop them from breaking the window and, and going further where they were going," Greene continued.
"That's right," the same individual exclaimed.
"She was an unarmed veteran," Greene added.
"That's right," the incensed constituent reiterated.
Babbitt, Greene declared, "was murdered. Murdered. That's the word. Murdered. And the man that shot her is walking around free. He has never been charged. There's been – there was justice for George Floyd."
Observers on social media speedily struck back.
sandi bachom: "my friend was standing next to her she was a screaming maniac and dove through the window. She committed suicide"
Larry Melman: "Ashli Babbitt died breaking into a US Government building. Not just 'a' US Government building, the Capitol building. Does anyone believe we all have the right to break through a door, climb in any US government building we want, as long as we call ourselves 'patriots'?"
Paul the other one...: "Ashli Babbitt died because a silver-spooned frat boy couldn't stand being a loser."
Shana Schwartzberg: "George Floyd was a victim of police brutality. Ashli Babbitt was a domestic terrorist, killed by law enforcement while breaking into a Federal Building during an official proceeding. She was warned to stop. He begged them to stop."
Peter Brown: "Narrator: This is the perfect example of a false equivalency."
\u201cMarjorie Taylor Greene: \u201cWe hear all of this talk non-stop about George Floyd. Right? But yet no one cares about Ashli Babbitt. Nobody cares about her.\u201d\u201d— PatriotTakes \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@PatriotTakes \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1676390124