Frequent Republican candidate Perry Johnson shows first presidential campaign ad to Iowa during Super Bowl

Detroit businessman Perry Johnson ran for Michigan governor in 2022 and after failing he announced he would run for president in 2024 or possibly Michigan Senate that same year. His first go at the campaign begins Sunday when he will air a commercial attacking both sides of the aisle for spending too much money during the Super Bowl on Iowa airwaves.
“I will be visiting Iowa in the next week, opening an office and planning for my Iowa bus tour and formal announcement for President of the United States in the months ahead,” Johnson said in a statement, according to Michigan Live.
But on Sunday, the ad was uploaded to YouTube showing lawmakers blown up like balloons. Ironically, it was uploaded about the time that the air space above Lake Michigan was closed as the military tried to shoot down another foreign object in the sky. Ultimately, the object landed in Lake Huron.
Johnson wasn't talking about the balloon, however, he was talking about "fat, bloated government choking us with inflation."
"A bit of Econ 101 here," a TIME analysis said. "Inflation is a supply-and-demand problem that happens when there is too much money chasing too few goods. But the reason for that phenomenon can be hard to pinpoint, and is usually due to the interplay of multiple factors.
The ad promotes his book claiming to cut the budget 2 percent annually. That would mean cutting the budget by 10 percent over five years and 20 percent over ten years. To put that in context, between 62 and 65 percent of the US budget goes to mandatory spending. That leaves about 35 to 40 percent left that would apply to the Johnson cuts. Of the 2021 discretionary spending, just a little under half of that went to defense spending. So, Perry is talking about either cutting defense spending or he's talking about cutting every other service the U.S. provides. It would ultimately eliminate all services other than the military over time.
See the video from Johnson below or at the link here:
Perry Johnson: Two Cent Diet www.youtube.com