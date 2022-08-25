Wisconsin Republican blackballed by his own party after criminal conviction for disorderly conduct — but he's still running

On Thursday, the Green Bay Press Gazette reported that the Wisconsin Republican Party has withdrawn their endorsement of Assembly candidate Peter A. Schmidt and banned him from the county GOP headquarters — but he refuses to exit the race and is still running.

"Schmidt was charged with a felony but later convicted of criminal trespassing, a Class A misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor, after an incident in which a worker on Schmidt's farm was choked in 2019," reported Doug Schneider. "Schmidt pleaded no contest and was found guilty in 2021. A court sentenced him to two years probation and ordered him to participate in an anger-management program."

"Asked via a voicemail message to respond to the party's decision to censure him, and the incident behind it, Schmidt responded in a text message that Shawano County residents 'know I'm a changed man who's devoted to my Christian faith, farming and working to help others,'" said the report. "He said residents know his record as a county board member 'who fought to save taxpayers money.'"

The Republican Party feels differently, according to the report: "Businessman Dean Neubert, who finished second among six Republicans in the primary, says he's strongly considering a write-in bid for the office but hasn't made up his mind. Republican Party officials in Shawano County say they'll back Neubert, who received 2,093 votes — 63 fewer than Schmidt, who received 2,156."

The Green Bay area seat, which is being vacated by retiring Rep. Gary Tauchen, is a Republican-leaning district. The Democratic candidate, William Switalla, reportedly also has a minor criminal conviction for misdemeanor theft, for which he served community service.

"Shawano County Republican Chairman Richard Kucksdorf said he was surprised when Schmidt, rather than Neubert, won the primary. He acknowledged that the GOP in Shawano County did not 'vet' the candidates — as he said Brown County Republicans had — but said that would change after this race," noted the report. "Kucksdorf said Schmidt's candidacy may cause some voters to switch parties in the Assembly election. 'People who signed the letter (censuring Schmidt) have said they would support the Democrat in the race,' Kucksdorf said. 'And some of the people who served with Schmidt on the county board said they would work for the Democrat.'"

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Biden White House smacks down Marjorie Taylor Greene in a tweet