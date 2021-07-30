Fox's 'loathsome' Peter Doocy ridiculed after Biden flattens him after attempted COVID 'gotcha' question

A shouted-outed question from Fox New's Peter Doocy pulled President Joe Biden up short on Thursday, with the president turning and attempting to explain why American's need to mask up again due to the resurgent COVID-19 health crisis.
Following an address to the press, Biden began to walk off which led Doocy to point out that the president has previously said masks were becoming a thing of the past that led the president to tersely explain that things have changed due to the COVID variant that is rapidly spreading.
That led to critics of the Fox News reporter to pile on him for once again being humiliated by someone from the White House -- an almost daily occurrence with press secretary Jen Psaki.
You can see some comments and a clip of the exchange below:
