President Joe Biden didn't hold back when Fox News' Peter Doocy was shouting questions at him about inflation.

Biden was meeting with Cabinet Secretaries Monday afternoon and members of the media were in the room for a photo-op where several were shouting questions.

Doocy asked Biden if he thought high inflation would be a political liability heading into this year's midterm elections.

"That's a great asset. More inflation," Biden said, his voice dripping with sarcasm. "What a stupid son of a b*tch."

Doocy tangles in the press room almost daily with Jen Psaki, who frequently corrects him when he spouts misinformation during briefings.

