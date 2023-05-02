Karine Jean-Pierre cuts Peter Doocy off for 'dramatics' in press briefing room
YouTube/screen grab

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre cut off Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy after accusing him of "dramatics."

At Tuesday's White House briefing, Doocy tried to press Jean-Pierre on a border statistic, but she found his question unnecessarily long.

"You said yesterday that when it comes to illegal migration, you've seen it come down by more than 90 percent," Doocy said. "Where did that number come from?"

Jean-Pierre tried to answer, but Doocy continued.

"Because CBP is telling us the number is 136,000 people more this fiscal year so far," the correspondent said.

"I'm about to answer you if you – if the dramatics could come down just a little bit," Jean-Pierre said.

"What's dramatic about asking a question?" Doocy gasped.

Jean-Pierre explained that she had quoted statistics from an immigration parolee program that had "gone down by more than 90%."

"Can I just follow up real quick?" Doocy asked.

"No, we're going to go," Jean-Pierre said, cutting off the reporter.

Watch the video below from C-SPAN.

