Peter Doocy admits Biden 'working through the night' despite constant attacks on his age
Fox News/screen grab

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy reported that President Joe Biden was "working through the night" despite constant attacks on his age.

Doocy revealed the 80-year-old president's work schedule during a trip to Vietnam on Sunday.

During the live report, Doocy seemed annoyed by the presence of presidential envoy John Kerry in the moments before Biden was set to speak.

"And so, we expect maybe some climate talk here in Hanoi," Doocy said. "We expect a short statement off the top, just about how the G20 went in India and how his meetings went here with the Communist Party in Vietnam. And then, as many questions as he wants to take."

"He has been basically working all through the night, the equivalent of an all-nighter Eastern time," he added. "So, he's probably pretty tired, pretty jet-lagged. But, he should take at least a handful."

Watch the video below from Fox News or at the link.

2024 ElectionsMediaSmartNewsVideo