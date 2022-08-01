Impeachment-backing Republican calls out Democrats for boosting Trump-loving primary opponent

This Tuesday, Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI) will face off against John Gibbs in the Republican primary for Michigan’s Third Congressional District. In an op-ed published for the blog Common Sense, Meijer laid the difference between him and his opponent.

Meijer points out that he's a "staunch defender of the Constitution and the rule of law" and that he bucked the pro-Trump wing of his party and voted to certify the results of the 2020 election in favor of Joe Biden. He also points out that in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, he joined nine other Republicans, including Liz Cheney, "to impeach then-President Donald Trump with a heavy but resolute conscience."

"Gibbs, a former political appointee in the Trump administration, denies the results of the 2020 presidential election," Meijer writes, adding that Gibbs has also endorsed bizarre conspiracy theories about Barack Obama and has even defended antisemites on Twitter.

But despite all this, and despite Democrats' claims that Trump and his allies are a threat to democracy, Meijer says Democrats are funding Gibbs' campaign.

READ MORE: Herschel Walker flubs Fox News softball questions about debates and secret children

Meijer is referring to a strategy employed by Democrats where they've spent millions on advertising campaigns for Republican primaries to boost the profile of far-right candidates with the hope that these candidates will be easier to defeat in a general election. Meijer writes that it's a strategy that sells out "any pretense of principle for political expediency—at once decrying the downfall of democracy while rationalizing the use of their hard-raised dollars to prop up the supposed object of their fears."

"The Democrats are justifying this political jiu-jitsu by making the argument that politics is a tough business," he writes. "I don’t disagree. But that toughness is bound by certain moral limits: Those who participated in the attack on the Capitol, for example, clearly fall outside those limits. But over the course of the midterms, Democrats seem to have forgotten just where those limits lie."

Read the full op-ed over at Common Sense.