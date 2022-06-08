DOJ fears Peter Navarro will make his trial into a 'carnival' with bombastic Fox News appearances
Peter Navarro (Photo by Saul Loeb for AFP)

In the wake of his arrest this week for refusing to comply with the January 6 Committee's investigation into the Capitol riot, former White House adviser Peter Navarro appeared on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show, saying he was mistreated during his arrest, and even claimed that he was put in leg irons.

"Next thing I know, I'm in leg irons, handcuffs, and strip-searched," Navarro said. "People do not want to sit in solitary confinement in leg irons ― denied food, denied water, denied an attorney. This is what we live in."

Navarro also claimed, falsely, that the investigation against him was illegal and that he was subpoenaed "illegally."

"The legislative branch is not supposed to be the judge, jury, and executioner," Navarro said. "I heard one of your commentators there when you played that clip, (saying) the purpose was to punish Peter Navarro. That's not their role. That's the judiciary's role, so that alone is sufficient to render what they have done illegal and therefore what the Department of Justice did illegal."

Navarro's Fox appearance sounded alarms at the Justice Department, which put out a statement warning of the risk of a "carnival atmosphere" enveloping Navarro's prosecution.

As CBS News' Scott MacFarlane points out, the DOJ specifically cited Navarro using his Fox appearance to accuse the DOJ of employing a "terrorist strategy" against him during his arrest.

