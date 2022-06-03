Trump adviser Peter Navarro gets indicted on two contempt of Congress charges
Peter Navarro (Photo by Saul Loeb for AFP)

Former Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro has been indicted by the United States Department of Justice on two contempt of Congress charges.

Navarro, much like Trump ally Steve Bannon, had refused to cooperate with the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots, and the House of Representatives voted to send over a criminal referral to him earlier this year.

"On Feb. 9, 2022, the Select Committee issued a subpoena to Navarro," the DOJ writes in its press release on the indictment. "The subpoena required him to appear and produce documents to the Select Committee on Feb. 23, 2022, and to appear for a deposition before the Select Committee on March 2, 2022. According to the indictment, Navarro refused to appear to give testimony as required by subpoena and refused to produce documents in compliance with a subpoena."

If convicted on both charges, Navarro will face a maximum sentence of two years in prison, as well as fines of up to $200,000.

Navarro is now the second person to be indicted for refusing to comply with the House Select Committee, as the aforementioned Bannon was slapped with criminal charges this past November.

