Peter Navarro asks for another trial delay after calling pregnant witness to testify
Peter Navarro (Photo by Saul Loeb for AFP)

Peter Navarro wants to delay his trial on contempt of Congress charges again because one of his witnesses is pregnant.

The former White House trade adviser to Donald Trump subpoenaed Liz Harrington, who is the former president's spokeswoman, to testify at his trial scheduled for Sept. 5, but he asked to delay an upcoming hearing and the trial after learning she is due to give birth Aug. 29.

"Ms. Harrington's testimony will corroborate other evidence that President Trump instructed Dr. Navarro to assert executive privilege in response to the J6 Committee's subpoena," reads a court filing by his attorneys.

Harrington had been scheduled to appear at an evidentiary hearing scheduled for Aug. 28, and Navarro's attorneys said they learned two weeks ago of her impending childbirth, and said she could not be certain whether she could attend.

"She is, of course, unable to say whether her medical condition and/or responsibilities to her new baby will allow her to appear at the hearing or for the trial, as currently scheduled," the attorneys wrote.

Navarro was charged last year with one count of contempt for failing to appear for a deposition before the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection and another count for failing to produce documents the panel requested.

His trial has already been delayed nine months.

