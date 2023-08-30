Watch: Peter Navarro spars with heckler holding 'Trump lost and you know it' sign
(Screen cap from CBS News)

Former Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro, who has been charged with criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to testify before the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots, faced off with a heckler after a court appearance on Wednesday.

As reported by CBS News' Scott MacFarlane, Navarro was talking with reporters shortly after he made an appearance at the Prettyman federal courthouse in Washington D.C., when he got accosted by a woman holding a sign that read, "Trump lost and you know it."

Behind that woman was another carrying an American flag who had come out to show her support for him.

Navarro pointed at the woman holding the "Trump lost" sign and accused her of "trying to block the flag" that the pro-Navarro protester was holding.

"This is the problem that we have in America!" he charged. "When it comes time for me to express my view to you, you see what she's done: She's interrupted me while I was speaking. And she won't even let an American show an American flag!"

Navarro, who is set to go on trial next week, was the second Trump ally to be charged with criminal contempt for refusal to cooperate with the House Select Committee.

One-time Trump White House political strategist Steve Bannon was successfully convicted of being in contempt of Congress last year after a jury deliberated for just three hours.

Watch the video below or at this link.


