Peter Navarro says impeachment 'did violence' to Trump: 'Let the man leave peacefully with his dignity'

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro revealed on Thursday that he's "never been more pissed off" after the U.S. House of Representatives made President Donald Trump the first president in history to be impeached twice.

During an interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, Navarro addressed Trump's second impeachment, which came after the president incited a violent insurrection on Capitol Hill.

"What happened yesterday was a travesty," Navarro opined. "The Democratic Party did violence to this country by attacking a president who I believe was legally elected on Nov. 3. If the election was held today, he'd be elected again. And if he runs in 2024, he will be elected then."

"I've never been more pissed off in my life," he continued. "And I think there's 74 million Americans who voted for President Trump, who feel exactly the same way. So I would say to these people on Capitol Hill, knock it off. Stop this. Let the man leave peacefully with his dignity."

"And this is just wrong, what they're doing," the trade adviser added.

Later in the interview, Navarro returned to the subject of impeachment.

"The people of this country -- the Trump people -- are not going to stand for this," he said. "And if Pelosi and Schiff and Swalwell -- my God! Eric Swalwell should never darken the doorway of Capitol Hill. I mean, he slept his way up the coast in California with a Chinese spy and as she was sleeping with him, she was sleeping with mayors from north to south. I mean, these people disgust me."

"Stop messing around with the greatest president in history!" Navarro exclaimed.

Watch the video below from Fox Business.