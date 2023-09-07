'He blew it off': Jury hears closing arguments in Peter Navarro's contempt of Congress trial
Peter Navarro (Photo by Saul Loeb for AFP)

A jury is set to decide the fate of former Trump adviser Peter Navarro after he faced trial for contempt of Congress.

In a trial that lasted just three days, a jury heard that Navarro failed to comply with a congressional subpoena because he did not want to share information with a Jan. 6 investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Aloi made remarks to the jury before District Judge Amit Mehta issued final instructions.

"Peter Navarro made a choice," Aloi reportedly said. "Defendant was more than happy to share that knowledge with the public, on the news, with anyone that asked — except for the congressional committee that could do something about it."

"He blew it off," DOJ attorney John Crabb added. "That shows you it was intentional."

Jury deliberations were set to begin at 11:05 A.M. ET. Navarro's attorneys are expected to appeal if he is found guilty.

