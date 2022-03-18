Peter Thiel is trying to engineer a future full of Trump-like politicians – who are not quite as dumb: columnist
A conservative pundit on Thursday claimed that tech billionaire Peter Thiel is seeking to disrupt the Republican Party.

The Bulwark's Tim Miller said in his assessment that Thiel is trying to help the extremist wing of the GOP take over the establishment by funding far-right candidates who believe in his own pet policies. The good news, Miller claimed, is that those candidates aren't doing well so far, even with Thiel's seemingly endless cash.

The "dude is so out there that even Steve Bannon described his proposals as far more disruptive than what Trump wanted," said Miller. "Now he’s bringing that Rain Man-like track record to politics. He’s personally interviewing Republican candidates before putting in money. And has decided to fund 16 white dudes plus one woman, who happens to be running against vocal anti-Trumper Liz Cheney."

Thiel's goal, Miller said, is to fund more Donald Trump-style candidates who are not quite as stupid as the former president.

"He said he doesn’t think freedom and democracy are compatible, in part because women and welfare recipients are allowed to vote, and they don’t love their freedoms like white bros do," Miller explained.

Miller closed by describing Thiel as a "scary thought" to anyone in the middle.

