'Political hackery': Chris Murphy calls out GOP's Ben Sasse for whining about Ukraine aid

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) called out Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) by name on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" after the pair clashed on the U.S. Senate floor.
The Connecticut Democrat took issue with Sasse's complaint that $13 billion in aid to Ukraine was part of a $1.5 trillion omnibus bill that he voted against, and Murphy accused the Nebraska Republican of "political hackery."
"Listen, Sen. Sasse believes he should be immune from criticism for voting against Ukrainian aid on the floor of the Senate," Murphy said. "I take him at his word. He supported that provision of the bill, but there were plenty of provisions of that budget that I disagreed with. I just thought the aid to Ukraine was so important that I set aside my reservations about other parts of that budget and I cast a 'yes' vote. Sen. Sasse made a different decision. He did not think they were substantial enough and voted 'no.'"
"Had the majority of senators taken his position, Ukraine would not have the aid we are sending them now," Murphy added. "People would be dying."
Murphy smacked Sasse for standing by while Republican senators blamed President Joe Biden for the war launched by Russian president Vladimir Putin.
"Sen. Sasse was at a press conference the day before," Murphy said. "[Sen.] Ted Cruz said Joe Biden alone was responsible for the invasion of Ukraine. How is that press conference that he attended legitimate political dialogue but my criticism of Republicans for voting against Ukraine aid is political hackery. It's a double standard, that I don't think we should accept it, because we need a coalition of Republicans and Democrats on the floor of the Senate who are just not willing to speak in favor of Ukraine aid but are actually willing to vote in favor of Ukraine. We will again later this year have to supply more weapons, more humanitarian aid. We will need Republican support with their votes."
