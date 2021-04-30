Racist vandals defaced 2,000-year-old Native American petroglyphs in Utah -- but struggled to spell the word 'white'
The Bureau of Land Management is offering a reward after graffiti featuring white supremacist slogans and other obscene writings were found covering ancient petroglyphs on one of the most well-known rock art panels in Moab, Utah, Fox13 reports.

The vandalism was found on "The Birthing Scene," which is a panel on a slab covered on four sides with Native American from nearly 2,000 years ago.

"It's not the first time I've seen it, so it definitely angered me. It's super frustrating," tour guide Dustin Ferre told Fox13. "Hopefully we don't have to lock everything up and put it in a museum in order to see it. I hope we can still see it out in the real world."

According to Fox13, there have been more than one incident of vandalism in the area in recent weeks.

The latest incident of vandalism took place either on Sunday or Monday, where someone wrote "white power" across the rock's anthropomorphic figures, misspelling and crossing out their first attempt at the word "white." Someone also drew an ejaculating penis and scribbled sexual vulgarities on the rock.