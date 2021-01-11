Trump is angrier about losing the PGA tour than being impeached a second time: report

<p>Franco engaged in "whataboutism," saying that for "months and months," rioters and looters ravaged U.S. cities in 2020 and weren't condemned by prominent Democrats — and he made the claim that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other prominent Democrats believed that looting is not a form of violence, but a form of political protest. Pelosi, however, never said such a thing. And Ramos pushed back on Franco's claims forcefully, stressing that Trump did everything he could to inflame the angry mobs that showed up in Washington D.C. on January 6 — and that there was absolutely no evidence of widespread voter fraud in 2020's presidential election as Trump claimed.</p><p>Ramos has been a persistent Trump critic since 2015, when Trump's security threw him out of a <a href="https://money.cnn.com/2015/08/30/media/donald-trump-jorge-ramos-interview/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">press conference in Iowa</a>. The 62-year-old Univision anchor, who is originally from Mexico City but now lives in Miami, has often accused Trump of racism — and following the 2020 presidential election, Ramos repeatedly pushed back against Trump's false claims of widespread voter fraud.</p><p>On January 11, Ramos tweeted, in Spanish, that when a president lies, incites violence or attacks democracy, it is the obligation of journalists to denounce it immediately:</p><p><br/></p>
<div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8a865e760195c10a25271fdb724d0857" id="7afcb"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1348633792869769217"><div style="margin:1em 0">Los periodistas no podemos ni debemos censurar nunca. Ni a Trump. Pero sí tenemos la obligación de indicar y denunc… https://t.co/vD7FxX4KeH</div> — JORGE RAMOS (@JORGE RAMOS)<a href="https://twitter.com/jorgeramosnews/statuses/1348633792869769217">1610374327.0</a></blockquote></div>
<p><br/></p><p>Franco, a frequent guest on "Al Día," has clashed with other Trump critics on Spanish-language media — including CNN pundit and GOP strategist Ana Navarro, a native of Nicaragua and Never Trump conservative.</p>
