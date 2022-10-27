Philly deputy caught selling guns and meth — including guns used in high school ambush

A Philadelphia sheriff's deputy has been caught selling guns illegally, and it included those used in the ambush at Roxbrough High School in September.

According to NBCPhiladelphia, Samir Ahmad was caught selling meth and weapons. He was a sheriff's deputy that was hired prior to current Sheriff Rochelle Bilal's term.

“As alleged, Samir Ahmad abused his authority – to the greatest extent possible – as a sworn law enforcement officer,” U.S. Attorney Jacqueline Romero said in a statement. “The defendant was allegedly illegally selling firearms on the street to at least one person who was not permitted to possess them, adding fuel to the already-incendiary fire of deadly gun violence in the City of Philadelphia. Working with our law enforcement partners, we are doing all that we can to investigate and prosecute those responsible for the violence.”

The two guns used in the which school shooting were from an incident after a football scrimmage that killed a 14-year-old boy.

"Both of the firearms the defendant sold on October 13, 2022 were traced by law enforcement as being used in a deadly shooting in Roxborough about two weeks prior," the court filing said. "On September 27, 2022, at least four individuals opened fire on a group of juveniles leaving a football scrimmage at Roxborough High School in Philadelphia. Five juveniles were shot, and one was fatally wounded."

