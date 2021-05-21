'Republican Messiah' ex-cop claims he was drunk during Capitol riot: Search warrant

A former New York City police officer who's a Queens Republican district leader admits he went inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection -- but says he "was drunk at the time."

An FBI search warrant application obtained by The Daily Beast shows Philip Grillo told investigators after his Feb. 22 arrest that he didn't realize he was trespassing when he went into the Capitol with other Donald Trump supporters, and claims he tried to protect police officers from the violent mob.

"Grillo also said that he tried to go 'live' on Facebook after being pushed inside the Capitol but that his phone did not let him do so," says the warrant application seeking access to his social media account.

Investigators said Grillo's cell phone pinged off a nearby tower serving the Capitol during the assault and automated license plate readers picked up his Chevy Traverse leaving New York on Jan. 5 and arriving the next morning at 2:10 a.m. in Washington, D.C.

The 46-year-old Grillo -- who described himself as "The Republican Messiah" on his since-deleted Facebook account -- returned home several hours after the Capitol was secured.

Two childhood friends reported Grillo to the FBI after seeing him in CNN footage during the siege.