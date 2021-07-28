Piers Morgan suggests Simone Biles is 'pathetic, gutless, cowardly' for quitting Olympics over health

Television personality Piers Morgan on Wednesday lashed out at gymnast Simone Biles because she received sympathy from the public after she withdrew from the Olympic all-around due to health reasons.

In a Tweet on Wednesday, Morgan compared Biles' decision to the time he stormed off of Good Morning Britain after a co-host accused him of having an obsession with Meghan Markle.

"Are 'mental health issues' now the go-to excuse for any poor performance in elite sport? What a joke," Morgan wrote on Twitter. "Just admit you did badly, made mistakes, and will strive to do better next time. Kids need strong role models not this nonsense."

"Twitter when I walked off GMB because I was a bit stressed out: 'YOU'RE A PATHETIC, GUTLESS, COWARDLY, WEAK, SHAMEFUL FAILURE! MAN UP!'" he later added. "Twitter when their favourite athletes quit because they're a bit stressed out: 'YOU'RE A BRAVE INSPIRING, ICONIC HERO!'"

Twitter commenters slammed Morgan for the comparison.

"Piers, hate to break it to you, but Presenting a Morning TV show and performing in the Olympic Finals are different things," one person explained.

"One situation describes arguing with a weather man and another is pushing your body and mind to physical limits in order to be the best in the world," another commenter agreed.

"Comparing yourself to an Olympian… shameless just shameless Piers!" one response said.

