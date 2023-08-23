Active shooter in Pittsburgh leaves officers without ammunition
Fox News/screen grab

Law enforcement in Pittsburgh reported an "active shooter" situation on Wednesday.

In a message on social media, Pittsburgh Public Safety urged people to avoid "the 4800 block of Broad Street and N. Mathilda Street in the Garfield neighborhood." The Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh was nearby.

Fox News host Harris Faulkner reported that deputies had been serving an eviction notice when the incident occurred. Deputies were said to have run out of ammunition after "hundreds of rounds" of gunfire.

The SWAT team was reportedly called to the scene.

MediaGunsSmartNews