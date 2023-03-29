Pizza receipt leads to 12-year-old boy’s arrest in Wisconsin homicide: report

A Domino’s Pizza receipt led to the arrest of a 12-year-old Wisconsin boy in connection with the fatal shooting of his adult neighbor, NBC News reports.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office has charged the boy with first-degree intentional homicide, according to court documents obtained by the news outlet. Bond was set Monday at $100,000.

The boy’s name was redacted.

Prosecutors allege that on March 15 the child killed Brandon Felton, his 34-year-old neighbor with whom he played video games, at the victim’s home.

Authorities believe the killing was over guns, the report said.

Felton’s body was found at this home days later by his cousin, according to the report, which cites the DA’s criminal complaint.

Investigators found a Domino’s Pizza receipt with the name “Brandy” on it at Felton’s home, and when a detective called a phone number on the receipt, the call was answered by a “young-sounding male” who hung up after denying knowing someone named “Brandy,” the report said.

The boy changed his story several times initially denying that he was at the victim’s home. He eventually admitted to being at the victim’s house, but said it was a friend of Felton who fatally shot him in the back of the head, the report said.

Prosecutors said the boy’s mother told police her son had lied to investigators.

According to the complaint, the boy and his friends had initially sought to buy Felton’s guns, but after he declined to sell them “the Defendant and his friends went to Felton’s to take the guns.”

Asked if the boy would be tried as an adult, Katie Holz, an attorney representing the boy, told NBC News “In Wisconsin, any child charged with a homicide of this classification, if the child is over the age of 10, starts out being charged as an adult and then can ask the court to transfer their case back to juvenile court jurisdiction.”

Incriminating text messages were found on the boy’s phone after a search warrant was issued for it March 9, the report said.

“In those messages, the Defendant states that he has a 'play,' which Complainant knows is a slang term for a robbery,” the report said.

“The Defendant then indicates the 'play' is for a shotgun and a 'chop' which Complainant knows is a slang term for an AR-15 style rifle.”