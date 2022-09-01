Affidavit reveals new details about Texas racist who threatened to shoot Indian women in viral video

New details are emerging after Texan Esmeralda Upton was charged with assault and terroristic threats after a video went viral showing her accosting four Indian-American women in a Plano parking lot and then threatening to shoot them.

"An arrest affidavit obtained by WFAA revealed more details about a viral video of a woman's racist attack on other women outside a popular Plano restaurant, including more racist comments not caught on the previously-released video," 12 News Now reported. "According to the affidavit, Upton told police she became agitated when the group called her a 'white woman.' Upton originally stated to police she was a 'first generation' American, but later said she was 'second generation.' She told police that she is 'Mexican-American' and 'Native-American' and lives in a $1.5 million home."

Police say Upton admitted to the assault, which was captured on video, saying she did it because the victims were, "videoing and saying all of this (expletive) that I wasn't doing. And that's what they do. Just like the Black people."

In the video recordings, the woman indicated that she had a firearm on her. According to the affidavit, Upton told officer that she had a gun in her car.

12 News Now reported, "The affidavit also says one of the three videos recorded by the group of women shows Upton saying, 'I'm going to blow your (expletive) brains out' and 'I swear to God I am going to shoot your (expletive).' According to the affidavit, after being asked for her identification, Upton asked police if they'd like to see her license to carry a firearm as well. The officer asked Upton if she was 'carrying' at the time, and she said she wasn't, but stated that her firearm was in her vehicle."

Police described her as "very agitated and uncooperative" and have said hate crimes charges may be forthcoming.

