Horrific video shows man bursting into flames after cops zap him with a Taser
Horrific videos released by the New York Attorney General's Office on Friday show a detained suspect bursting into flames after police used a Taser gun on him.

CBS News reports that the videos show police in Catskill, New York deploying a Taser on 29-year-old Jason Jones seconds after he doused himself with flammable hand sanitizer.

Jones subsequently caught fire and the officers fled the area as he rolled around on the ground in agony. They returned after the fire extinguished on its own and worked to subdue him.

According to CBS News, Jones was subsequently taken to a hospital, where he eventually died due to the injuries suffered from catching fire.

"New York Attorney General Letita James confirmed that her office is investigating the incident in accordance with state law, which requires that an investigation be opened into any incident in which law enforcement may have caused the death of a person," writes CBS News. "Police Chief Dave Darling said his officers were familiar with Jones from previous encounters and were likely afraid he was going to hurt himself."

Watch the video below. Warning: Graphic footage.


