Video shows cops slamming man's head onto pavement after being arrested for parking violation

Officers from the Providence Police Department are coming under scrutiny after video showed them slamming the head of a handcuffed suspect onto the pavement after they arrested him for leaving his car parked unattended in a travel lane.

The Boston Globe reports that the police report of the incident described 21-year-old Armando Rivas as reacting defiantly when police confronted him about illegally parking in a travel lane, and they said they had to forcibly bring him to the ground in order to secure his arrest.

However, video taken at the scene shows that police left out a key detail from their report: Namely, that they slammed Rivas's head to the pavement even after he had been subdued while lying face-first on the ground.

"From the video, it appears that Rivas was already handcuffed when [Providence Police Officer Stephen] Gencarella grabbed his head and smacked it down," the Boston Globe notes.

The Providence Police Department and the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office have both opened investigations into the incident.

Rivas has since been charged with counts of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstructing an officer and simple assault.

Watch video of the incident below.

Providence Police Incident, July 3rd www.youtube.com

