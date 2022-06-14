Police chief fired after ignoring threat that had 'potential to mirror or even eclipse the horrors of Uvalde'

The police chief of Donna City, Texas, has been fired over how he handled a possible threat that came in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting, Local23 reports.

While the exact details of the threat of violence were not made known in news reports, the Donna School District canceled classes district-wide late last month when the threat was made.

In a statement, Donna City Manager Frank Perez said that Police Chief Gilbert Guerrero "did not act upon those threats and in fact, ordered his officers to not pursue the anonymous caller’s tip(s)."

"However, our concerned officers pursued the tip which led to the arrest of several individuals and the unraveling of a serious plot to bring harm to our students and staff with gun violence,” the statement said.

Perez added that the threat “had the potential to mirror or even eclipse the horrors of Uvalde.”

In a statement, Guerrero said "City Manager Frank Perez failed to conduct a proper investigation … I never gave an order to stop the investigation, but Mr. Perez continues to follow the directives given to him by Councilman David Moreno who is behind my termination."

