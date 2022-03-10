A 2020 Marketplace report detailed how police departments were able to stock up on billions of dollars in combat gear and military weapons like grenade launchers and armored vehicles. The Department of Defense program labeled 1033 has spent "$7 billion worth of excess military equipment to more than 8,000 local law enforcement agencies across the country," said the oversight office monitoring the program.
The good news is that those police departments are now sending that equipment to help Ukraine, Vice reported Thursday.
Departments learned they didn't need tanks and grenade launchers for traffic stops and their equipment could seem excessive for the suburbs. The entire Ukraine defense budget is actually smaller than that of the NYPD.
So, body armor, ballistic helmets, vests and other items are heading to Ukraine as everyday citizens suit up for war.
"State law enforcement agencies in Colorado and Vermont both announced Wednesday that they were donating defensive equipment to Ukraine," said Vice. Vermont and Colorado are among those stepping up to help.
As I\u2019ve said, the bravery and resolve of the Ukrainian people is heroic and inspiring. This body armor drive is something we can do to help them protect themselves in their fight for freedom. 2/— Governor Phil Scott (@Governor Phil Scott) 1646865919
In addition to items from law enforcement agencies, members of the public also may donate body-armor vests, provided the vests have a rating of level III or more. Donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the 10 Vermont State Police barracks statewide until March 23. 4/— Governor Phil Scott (@Governor Phil Scott) 1646866250
After that, the vests will be collected throughout the state and packaged for shipment to Ukraine. A list of all Vermont State Police barracks can be found online here: https://vsp.vermont.gov/stations\u00a0. 5/5— Governor Phil Scott (@Governor Phil Scott) 1646866250
Local KARE9 reported that the Colorado Department of Public Safety will donate more than 80 sets of body armor and 750 helmets. They're also asking for any donations that additional departments may want to make.
“This is equipment that we are no longer able to use because it is beyond life cycle, or in some cases it may have been replaced or upgraded by some equipment that maybe better fits our needs or is safer,” said Colorado DPS spokesperson Patricia Billinger.
Falls Township Police Department in Pennsylvania is sending 52 ballistic vests, which includes 15 “military-grade” vests that can stop rifle bullets. They've also expired their warranty, however.
“We took 45 vests from the back [of the department’s evidence facility],” said chief Nelson E. Whitney II. “I looked through my basement, and I found a couple I had from over the years, and other officers did the same.”
They're also sending some boots, medical supplies, personal hygiene products, and animal food for those on the ground.
One of the department's officers is married to a woman from Ukraine and still has family there. They've been able to coordinate with the Ukrainian Educational and Cultural Center in nearby Jenkintown.
Yonkers, New York, is donating 40 ballistic vests and 50 tactical helmets. Their police commissioner called the war an "unbelievable tragedy upon the Ukraine people." He said that his force "stands united with them."
Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman said they were sending more than 340 expired ballistics helmets that would typically be thrown out.
According to the social media post, Hoffman said a third-party vendor is working to “supply more than 50,000 helmets and law enforcement supplies in the coming weeks.”
A Message from Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt A. Hoffman.pic.twitter.com/JcY9QHqGOg— SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) 1646322033