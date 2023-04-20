Investigation launched after cops say accused murderer of 9-year-old girl should be killed: report

Body camera footage shows cops wrestling a man suspected of a shooting spree that killed three, including a 9-year-old child, to the ground.

“They should just let us take him out back and kill him,” one of the officers wearing the camera can be heard saying, according to Law & Crime.

Another officer was heard on camera saying, “That little girl, man, if she doesn’t make it….”

The Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida has launched an internal investigation into the officers' behavior. “Once that investigation is completed, it will be public,” a spokesperson told Law & Crime. “We have nothing to add beyond that.”

The recording was released by the State Attorney’s Office of the Ninth Judicial Circuit.

On Feb. 22 this year, Keith Melvin Moses allegedly went on a bloody shooting spree in Pine Hills, Florida, that lasted for hours. He is accused of killing Nathacha Augustin, 38, after getting into an argument with her in a car.

Hours later, two journalists were at the scene covering Augustin's death when Moses reportedly returned. He is accused of shooting them, killing one, before going into a nearby home and shooting 9-year-old T'Yonna Major.

