Police investigate shootings that targeted homes and businesses of New Mexico Democrats

Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, say that the homes and businesses of four local and state politicians have been shot at since December, NBC News reports.

There were no injuries in the shootings that targeted the homes of two county commissioners and a state senator and the law office of a second state senator -- all Democrats. Police are investigating whether or not the shootings are linked.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller called the incidents “very serious,” and he asked for the public’s help in finding the culprits.

“We are worried and concerned that these are connected and possibly politically motivated or personally motivated — but we don’t know that for a fact,” Keller said at a news conference.

According to CNN, police are now investigating a fifth possible shooting, this time involving the former campaign office of New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez.

